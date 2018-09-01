Steyning Camera Club is ‘complete package’ for lovers of photography

Passionate photographers are invited to join in with Steyning Camera Club’s new season programme of events, after finding out more at a launch event.

Including presentations from external speakers, workshops and interactive activities, the club’s programme is designed to offer something for everyone interested in photography.

'A Seaside Nap', by Mike Williams

The first meeting on September 3 is an informal evening with presentations geared to introducing new and prospective members to the club, and giving members the opportunity to show their recent work.

Alan Cross, club publicity officer, said: “If you enjoy photography, and like the idea of improving your skills with a friendly and supportive group of like-minded people, then Steyning Camera Club won’t disappoint.”

The club meets at the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding, on Monday evenings from September to May, with occasional additional workshops taking place on Wednesday evenings.

Presentations to be enjoyed throughout the year cover topics from macro to astro photography, travel, wildlife, nature, studio, even the surreal, plus technical talks and club competitions which are said to be both challenging and rewarding.

'Puffin', by Peter Yarrow, taken on Skokholm Island

Alan said: “Our competitions are based on three ability divisions to encourage participation at all levels.

“Our external competitions, which can range from the serious to the truly light-hearted, encourage a wider appreciation of photography across the county, where Steyning Camera Club has been particularly successful over the past year.”

Members also meet for a coffee club on Tuesday mornings throughout the year, making sure to visit locations such as photogenic areas for study and exhibitions, for a drink and a chat with other photography lovers.

Alan added: “We also arrange trips to locations further afield, perhaps to London or beyond, all with a strong photographic flavour. All in all, the complete package for anyone who wants to get the most out of their photography.”

To find out more information, visit the club’s website www.steyningcc.org.uk, or email info@steyningcc.org.uk.

