Remarkable needlework on display with rarely-seen pieces at Parham

Home to one of the finest and most important collections of 17th-century embroidery in the UK, Parham is hosting a special needlework display this summer.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Oldfield said: “Taking place during House opening hours from Wednesday, June 13–Sunday, June 24, the event will provide visitors with an enhanced opportunity to discover Parham’s needlework collection, including items that aren’t normally on display.

“Alicia Pearson and her mother Lady Brabourne formed the needlework collection at Parham in the early part of the 20th century. Both were very accomplished needlewomen and had collected all their lives. Some of the pieces they created can still be seen in the House today. Parham’s remarkable collection of tapestries and embroideries will be joined by a number of pieces that date from the 18th century and are not normally seen by visitors. These include various samplers embroidered by very young girls, which are especially impressive.

“Visitors can see the needlework display from June 13-24 during normal House opening hours. The House is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays (2pm-5pm, last entry 4.30pm).

“On June 18, Parham will be hosting an embroidery masterclass and workshop by Royal School of Needlework tutor Chrissie Juno Mann. Taking inspiration from the 18th century silk embroidered Hare in a Thicket on display in the House, the workshop will teach basic gold work and creative stitch. Perfect for the beginner or intermediate stitcher, the workshop costs £175 and includes morning coffee, light lunch and the embroidery kit.”

Call 01903 742021.

