Prestigious garden fair fundraiser set to return

The New Horizons Appeal, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, is inviting the local community to one of the prettiest gardening events in Sussex - their annual Garden and Produce Fair.

Returning to the exclusive grounds of Cuckfield Park on Thursday May 17, the prestigious fair is often referred to as West Sussex’s mini Chelsea and is the perfect way to prepare your garden for spring.

Bringing together a range of established traders selling quality products including specialist plants, gardening products and produced food, the event is a favourite in many people’s calendars.

As well as gardening and food gifts, homemade cakes and lunches will be available, and if you really fancy indulging you can buy advance bubbly breakfast tickets, which also give you a sneak preview of stalls ahead of general public entrance.

Run by St Catherine’s voluntary New Horizons Appeal Committee, last year the Garden and Produce Fair had more than 50 stalls, attracted more than 600 visitors and raised more than £13,000 for the hospice.

The New Horizons Appeal are long standing supporters of St Catherine’s and have been raising money for the local hospice since 1989. Each year, local people enjoy the committee’s array of events, which also include a lunch club, charity golf day and Autumn Gift Fair.

Sarah Bray, New Horizons chairperson, said: “By supporting our Garden and Produce Fair, you’re helping us raise vital funds so St Catherine’s can be there to provide local terminally ill people with expert end of life care. We’re really proud of our fair and are looking forward to welcoming the community to enjoy the fantastic stalls and food on offer. We’d also like to thank Thakeham Homes and Strutt and Parker for their support in helping us host this brilliant spring day out.”

Advance tickets for the Garden and Produce Fair’s special bubbly breakfast and stall preview, from 9am to 10.30am are just £15. General public entry will be £5 per person with the fair open from 10.30am to 3.30pm. For more details and to book bubbly breakfast tickets visit www.stch.org.uk/newhorizons, contact Suzanne Connor, New Horizons Appeal Co-ordinator on 01293 447367 or email newhorizons@stch.org.uk