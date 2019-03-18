Piazza Italia in Horsham 2019 - everything you need to know

A flavour of Italy will come to Horsham over Easter when the popular Piazza Italia event makes a return.

The free Easter Italian Festival is on Good Friday (April 19) and Easter Monday (April 22) which features an Italian market, themed entertainments, kids activities and vehicle displays.

On the Good Friday classic and sporting Italian cars will be on show as well as bikes and scooters while on the Easter Monday Italian and International Supercars will take centre stage.

When is it? April 19 and 22, 2019

Where is it? Centres around the Carfax and Horsham Town Centre

Do you pay to enter? No the event itself is free, through the will be paid-for activities and market stalls.

How do I see the cars? There will be a static display of vehicles as well as a procession on both days. Times to be announced.

What kind of children’s activities will there be? There will events in the town centre such as a Lego building at The Barn, The Causeway as well as ride simulators and facepainting.

Where can I get more information? https://www.horshamtimewellspent.co.uk/event/piazza/

