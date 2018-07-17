Petworth Festival 2018 pop-up exhibition

Petworth Festival offers a pop-up art exhibition running from July 18-21 from 12-5pm at the United Reformed Church, Petworth (2-5 on Wednesday, July 18).

It is being organised by the Arts Society, West Sussex, local Young Arts Team as part of the 40th-anniversary Petworth Festival.

Spokeswoman Christine Parker said: “Talented pupils from all the schools have contributed an amazing diverse exhibition of work, Petworth Festival’s own summer show.

“As in previous years there will be a stunning show of paintings, collages and various 3D art work from 18 local schools, filling three gallery areas in the church. This year the exhibition promises to be really exciting with pupils using a variety of media. As well as different methods of painting and drawing, the artwork will show skills in 3D, ceramics and recycling materials. One school has been thinking seriously about the pollution of our oceans and has depicted this in clever images.

“Young Arts is part of The Arts Society West Sussex, previously known as West Sussex Decorative and Fine Arts Society. We aim to promote the world of art amongst the young in different ways. We support several schools in our area by sponsoring experienced art teachers in residence to work on various projects. We also sponsored a poet to run workshops within schools, resulting in their work being performed at the Petworth Literary Festival last year.”

