Parham House and Gardens ready for busy 2019

Parham House and Gardens is preparing for a packed 2019, complete with a new series of events and guided tours.

The Elizabethan family house, which recently won the Silver Award in Beautiful South’s Small Visitor Attraction category for 2018, is set to re-open on Sunday, April 21, for a fun-filled family Easter weekend.

A Taste of Parham

Other highlights at the venue include a needlework display from Wednesday, May 22, to Sunday, June 2, which returns following last year’s success. Parham has some of the finest and most important embroidery in the country and this event gives visitors a chance to see it along with some items that are not usually on display. There will be an Embroidery Masterclass as well, led by Royal School of Needlework tutor Chrissie Juno Mann.

Parham’s artist-in-residence exhibition runs from Wednesday, June 5, to Sunday, June 30. This year’s artist is celebrated photographer Elizabeth Zeschin who has been using a traditional large format plate view camera to capture the house and gardens.

Then, Parham’s Garden Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14. This should be a real highlight for Sussex gardeners as the weekend always invites specialist nurseries from across the South East to showcase an amazing variety of flowers and plants. There will also be tours, talks and demonstrations from experts.

Tours include a Garden Walk with head gardener Tom Brown and special interest tours on Parham’s clocks.

A Taste of Parham (Saturday and Sunday, October 5-6) offers delicious homemade food, locally-grown produce and a look at life on the estate. Events include deer walks, apple growing advice, cookery demonstrations and talks from expert producers and growers. Artisan stalls will be selling local food and drink and there will also be some impressive seasonal displays.

Parham House and Gardens is open to visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Find out more at www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.

