Pamela Kay and Paul Robinson are exhibiting in Chichester

Works by Pamela Kay and Paul Robinson are on show at Chichester’s Island Fine Arts until October 15 (www.islandfinearts.com).

Gallery spokesman Nick Fletcher said: “Pamela was born in 1939 and studied at the Royal College of Art and Canterbury College of Art.

“Pamela works in oil, watercolour and occasionally pastel. Her range of work encompasses flowers, interiors, gardens and still life. She has travelled extensively producing watercolours of many of the countries she has visited including Hong Kong, Egypt, Italy, Greece, Russia, Turkey, Syria and India, to name but a few. Her sensitive yet bold use of colour and contrast capture the subject matter, which has gained her recognition and a large following.

“Pamela has had two books of her work published besides having paintings illustrated in many publications. She has had numerous one-man shows around the country and her work is part of many private collection worldwide.

“Paul Robinson was born in Penrith, Cumbria in 1959 and studied fine art at Carlisle College of Art. After moving to London he began a successful career as a freelance illustrator, working for many leading publications.”

