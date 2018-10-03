"One of the most important artworks ever to be exhibited" in Brighton

Brighton Museum will welcome one of the most important artworks ever to be exhibited in the city (October 13-January 6).

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “The 1520s painting A Lady with a Squirrel and a Starling, by Hans Holbein the Younger, is being loaned to the museum by the National Gallery as part of their Masterpiece Tour 2018.

“Holbein, regarded as one of the greatest Old Masters of 16th-century art, is famous for creating aristocratic portraits such as Henry VIII. The painting to be loaned to Brighton Museum depicts a sitter, thought to be Anne Lovell with creatures symbolic of the family name and coat of arms.

“Holbein’s portrait will be shown alongside three contemporary 16th-century northern European portraits from the Royal Pavilion & Museums’ Fine Art Collection.

“To accompany the show Brighton Museum will be also holding a display exploring portraiture with work chosen by local teachers from Cottesmore St Mary’s and Varndean School.

“See Portraits, Be Portraits opening on October 9 in the Fine Art Gallery will show the range of styles, techniques, subject matter, and composition of portraiture. Aimed at families and young people, visitors will be able to create portraits in different ways at our Creation Station and under-fives can curate their version of the show in our new Mini Museum installation. In addition inspired by Holbein’s artistry and technique the 27 artists from Museum Mentors, a group of marginalised artists have produced individual miniature artworks for a display called Every Miniature Counts.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with the National Gallery, enabling us to bring Holbein’s portrait to the city.”

