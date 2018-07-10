Nine events coming up at the Festival of Chichester!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Saturday, July 14, 3pm. Music Action International presents Jean Paul Samputu, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Having survived the genocide of 1994 in Rwanda, singer, songwriter, and peace activist Samputu is one of the most prominent African artists on the world stage.

2 Music. Friday, July 13, 7.30pm. Music Through The Ages – A Piano Recital, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1SW. The Luc sisters return to the Festival of Chichester with a programme encompassing several composers throughout classical music history. A mixture of solo piano and duet pieces, as well a performance on the cello by Kenji Luc.

3 Music. Sunday, July 15, 6pm. Plastikes Karekles, Amici Concerts, Halnaker Park Cottage, far end of Park Lane, Halnaker, nr Chichester, PO18 0QH. An eclectic collaboration of international and Greek musicians performing their own arrangements of Rebetiko through to contemporary Greek folk music, with soulful singing, circle dances and footstamping rhythms. www.plastikeskarekles.net. Parking available. Bring low chairs for picnics and dancing shoes for the concert.

4 Music. Friday, July 13, 7.30pm, String Of Pearls, 30 Years of Musical Entertainment, Southdowns Concert Band, Boxgrove Priory, Church Lane, Boxgrove, PO18 0ED. The Southdowns Concert Band will be performing a concert to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

5 Music. Sunday, July 15, 3pm. Summer Flutes, Chichester Flute Choir, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT. The Chichester Flute Choir present their biggest concert of the year. Flutes of all shapes and sizes will play together in harmony.

6 Music. Friday, July 13, 7.30pm. Family Affairs: Baroque Works Inspired By The Violin Family, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. 2017 Premio Bonporti prizewinner, violinist Sara Deborah Timossi (nee Struntz) joins forces with cellist Lynden Cranham and basso continuo to explore an attractive range of solo and chamber music from across 17th and 18th-century Europe by J S Bach, Biber, Leclair, Bonporti and Tartini (top circle).

7 Music. Saturday, July 14, 7.30pm. Summer Concert, Chichester Symphony Orchestra, St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT. Cellist Pavlos Carvalho is well known to Festival of Chichester audiences. He will perform Dvorak’s cello concerto with CSO and their new conductor Simon Wilkins.

8 Music. Thursday, July 12, 9.30pm-10.15pm. Thumbelina: A Musical Fairytale, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Fantastical encounters lead Thumbelina to faraway lands where she finds the meaning of freedom and true love. This magical tale by Hans Christian Andersen is brought to life in a one-woman show by Egyptian-German singer-composer Merit Ariane (lower circle), through song from Europe to the Middle East, referencing Sephardic folklore, Gershwin, Darwish and Montsalvatge.

9 Music. Thursday, July 12, 7.30pm. Zamaan Trio, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Classical and traditional music from across the Middle-East, featuring the great composers .

