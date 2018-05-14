Moncrieff-Bray Gallery summer exhibition

The Moncrieff-Bray Gallery near Petworth presents its summer sculpture and painting exhibition, with works displayed in the magnificent Sussex barn and sculpture arranged across the surrounding three-acre rural gardens (May 19-June 17).

Elspeth Moncrieff, director, said: “Selected with a commitment to quality, innovation and originality, a wide range of work will be on show: small-scale sculpture and paintings in the gallery and in the garden large-scale works in all media, both abstract and figurative, many of which have been commissioned specially for the exhibition.

“Penny Hardy’s life-size The Kiss is the perfect image to feature, since the show opens on the day of the Royal Wedding. It seems to move in the wind although made entirely of recycled scrap metal.

“Trudy Redfern, painter of the Queen’s horses, has sculpted a life-size driftwood horse after combing the beaches of Britain during the winter storms. Jilly Sutton’s Architect, cast in verdigris bronze resin from the original wood assemblage, reflects the chaos and resolution associated with building projects.

“Interior pieces include Nicholas Lees’s sculptures made from hand thrown porcelain which is then turned on the wheel. Their subtle surfaces set up shimmering patterns of optical illusion. Stuart Anderson works directly in clay from his subject. He has a special affinity with horses and greyhounds as subject matter capturing, the sheer joy of natural rhythms of line and form.

“Arabella Brooke represents women, challenging conventional ideas about female beauty and womanhood, and exploring identity and relationships.

“The artists on show are drawn from all corners of the British Isles. Landscapes by Hannah Woodman and Gareth Edwards reflect the long traditions of Cornish landscape paintings with their emphasis on abstraction, paint surface and shimmering tonal qualities. Kate Corbett-Winder’s work is rooted in the Welsh Marches merging abstraction with memory and observation.”

Exhibiting sculptors are: Stuart Anderson, Walter Bailey, Adam Binder, Arabella Brooke, Oliver Ferrier, Felicia Fletcher, Penny Hardy, David Klein, Neil Lawson Baker, Nicholas Lees, Miranda Michels, Aloysha Moeran, Nicolas Moreton, William Peers, Trudy Redfern, Guy Stevens, Jilly Sutton, Jo Sweeting.

Exhibiting artists are: Anthony Bream, Kate Corbett-Winder, Gareth Edwards, Leonie Gibbs, Bridget Macdonald, Stephen Palmer, Sveta Rumack, Diana Tonnison, Peter White, Hannah Woodman

Opening hours at the gallery are Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm; Sunday, 11am to 2pm; visitors by appointment at any time. www.moncrieff-bray.com.

