Meet the artists who call themselves the Marmite Girls!

Three Sussex artists are calling themselves The Marmite Girls for an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from March 27-April 8.

Julie Turner, Morfydd Ransom Hall and Sue Coleman promise a “visual conversation.”

“The work reflects the artists’ individual creative energy and research-based practice,” Sue said.

“The Marmite Girls have come together bringing work which connects through an underlying thread of their very individual responses to the natural world. Each artist has their own obsessive approach and strives to evoke a response in the viewer in their own way. The exhibition works on many levels. A mixture of media and techniques are on show to engage the viewer and create a quirky and interesting show.”

Julie, Morfydd and Sue first exhibited together in the show A Grand Day Out at the Crypt Gallery, St Pancras, London in 2016. The show was presented by the London-based art collective tenthirty, art of which Morfydd is a member. Julie and Sue were invited to exhibit with the group. Julie came to the group’s attention through Euroart Studios where Julie and Morfydd have studios. Morfydd and Sue meet regularly to critique each other’s work.

The A Grand Day Out exhibition highlighted a similarity of approach which encouraged Sue to suggest the three of them hold a joint exhibition – “to develop a body of work that allows the artwork to visually converse with each other - thus marmite girls were formed.

“The John Rank Gallery, at the Oxmarket, Chichester allows each artwork a space to give the viewer time to reflect on the visual and research connections between each piece and the exhibition as a whole.

Julie graduated with a first in fine art from Loughborough University. Her work reflects her preoccupation with the significance of early childhood experiences, in particular those of maternal deprivation and loss. Her background in psychology and teaching inform her practice. Julie is a mixed media textile artist.

Morfydd graduated with distinction from the MA in art and science at Central Saint Martins. For the exhibition at the Oxmarket Morfydd visited Ebernoe Common to capture the interaction between the natural world and human intervention. Sue is a multidisciplinary artist who graduated with a first in fine art from Northbrook College. Fascinated by the process of transforming ephemeral material, Sue explores these concepts in site specific habitats, she explains.

“The time-based work reveals the continuous metamorphosis taking place in the environment. Through this exploration I study the complexities of global sustainability and the loss of individuality.”