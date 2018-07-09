Littlehampton welcomes Chichester's independent writers

Chichester’s independent authors’ network CHINDI is organising four events at the Littlehampton Arts Festival (LOCA) this July.

Spokeswoman Patricia Feinberg Stoner said: “Quizzers, writers and thrill-seekers will find plenty to entertain them at LOCA this July. The CHINDI association of independent authors is organising a ghost tour of Littlehampton, a quiz in a haunted pub and two panels: one for crime writers and one for anyone thinking of self-publishing.

“The fun starts on Monday, July 16 when crime authors Michael Parker, Christine Hammacott and Helen Christmas will unravel the secrets of getting work into print with tips on research, character development, plot structure and cover design.

“On Tuesday, July 17, CHINDI invite you to come ghost-hunting in Littlehampton with a tongue-in-cheek tour of some of the town’s spookier spots. There’s a self-guided book to go with the tour with, as an added bonus, a collection of chilling tales to feed your nightmares.

“Come and join authors Dan Jones, Christopher Joyce and Carol Thomas on July 18 as they share their experiences of self-publishing and explore the options open to writers today. If quizzes are your thing, why not come along to the much-haunted Dolphin on July 23? Bring a team and join in the fun.”

Also coming up are two writers panels: Crime Writers, Monday, July 16, 7-8.30pm, £5; and Self-Publishing, Wednesday, July 18, 7-8.45pm, £5. Both events take place at the Baptist Church, 29 Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton.

For the ghost tour (July 17 from 7pm; tickets £5 to include ghost book), meet at the Oyster Pond, Littlehampton (near the funfair on Arun Parade); finish at the Dolphin on the High Street where landlady Ellie Boiling will share some ghostly happenings at the pub. Tour between lasts 45 minutes and one hour. For the quiz (July 23, 7.45pm; tickets £2 per person), bring a team along to the Dolphin Pub, 34 High St, Littlehampton. For more information or to book tickets: rosemary.noble@btinternet.com.

