How to effortlessly wear ultra violet – the colour of 2018

Few people realise that the colour of the year does not just randomly come together on the catwalks but is chosen by one company, The Pantone Colour Institute, and then designers follow this directive.

The colour of 2018 is the gorgeous Ultra Violet – Pantone 18 – 3838, but can we all wear it? Kate Nicholson, colour analyst and personal stylist with House of Colour (covering Horsham and Worthing), shows how you can make violet work for you.

“There are many exciting ways to bring it into our wardrobe,” says Kate. “So don’t be shy and get out there with a colour that goes from punchy and dramatic to rich and regal.”

“To be sure of finding the best version for you, colour analysis will give you the confidence to get it right every time. At House of Colour we identify the best palette of colours for you, which we call your season. Each season will require slightly different tones of the same colour and with this violet colour, autumns and winters will look gorgeous in ultra violet, but springs should try a warmer, lighter violet for their best look. Summers will find plum and amethyst the most flattering.”

Kate’s tips for wearing the colour of 2018

Violet and purple are amazing colours and wearing them head to toe or in a colour block dress can be a striking look. There are plenty of purple and violet coats in the shops now and watch out for blouses, capri trousers and skirts making an appearance.

However, if you are not quite ready to go full-on, you could try a violet or purple bag paired with neutral colours. Then, for maximum style points, wear flats, heels or boots in a violet or purple from your season’s palette to complete your look. You can also create a stylish and regal look with a scarf or necklace that combines violet or purple with some of the other accent colours from your palette.

Another great way to wear the 2018 colour is with your nail polish or eye liner. Brown eyes are always enhanced by violet eye liner but be careful – no-one suits the bruised look, so use a steady hand! Start by applying a little and build to the depth of colour you’re comfortable with.

Kate is one of a network of consultants with House of Colour.

To find out more or make a booking, call 07885 541742 or email kate.nicholson@houseofcolour.co.uk.

