Half-term and Halloween fun from the National Trust in Sussex!

Sussex National Trust properties are promising plenty of half-term and Halloween fun.

Spokeswoman Hannah Elliott said: “There will be autumnal adventures and Halloween happenings in Sussex this half-term with the National Trust.

“Autumn is the perfect time to get outside and create unforgettable moments this October half-term. With all kinds of family-friendly and Halloween events on offer, the kids won’t get bored.

“It’s also the perfect time to have a go at some activities. You could play conkers, explore inside a tree or go on a nature walk at night.

“Every visit to a National Trust property this autumn helps look after special places forever, for everyone.

“Here are our top half-term events to tick off this autumn across Sussex:

“Petworth House and Park, Halloween trail and crafts. 20 – 28 Oct. Visit Petworth this October half term and take part in some spine tingling activities. There’s a new trail around the Pleasure Grounds about a hair-raising science experiment. Or make some spook-tastic Halloween craft to take home on one of our drop in craft days – 23, 24 and 25 October.

“Nymans. Autumn half term trail. 20 –28 Oct. The garden and woods at Nymans are perfect for some autumn inspired fun. With colourful trees, autumn leaves, a pop-up pumpkin patch and our family trail, there is something to keep everyone entertained this half-term.

“Standen. 20 –28 Oct. Autumn harvest trail. Keep the kids occupied this half term at Standen with apple tastings and a fun trail inspired by harvest in the garden, crunchy leaves and spooky bat walks. If the weather's not on your side, our cafe is open all week for tasty treats.

“Saddlescombe Farm, South Downs. Sat 27 Oct 10am-12noon. Halloween pumpkin carving. Choose your own pumpkin and then transform it into your own scary creation then make your own Halloween animal mask.”

