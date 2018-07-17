Frances Knight exhibition in Chichester

Arundel-based contemporary landscape painter Frances Knight will present an exhibition of large landscape paintings in the foyer of the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester, from July 17-29.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm.

Working exclusively in oils, Frances likes to paint outside directly from nature, exploring the effects of light, colour and structure on the landscape.

Interested in the interplay between abstraction and representation, she works on larger paintings from these studies once back in the studio, seeking to express – she says – an inner dialogue between subjective experience and objective reality.

“I am not so much interested in rendering the surface qualities of a landscape but in conveying the underlying structure, colour and atmosphere.

“I like to explore the interaction between the abstract qualities of the two-dimensional painted surface with the illusion of space.”

After graduating from Camberwell School of Art, Frances won a Commonwealth and British Council Scholarship to complete her master of fine arts in India.

Frances worked as a professional painter for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the Beatles’ guru, and the transcendental meditation organisation, a non-profit charity dedicated to creating world peace, for more than 30 years.

Frances has exhibited her work internationally as well as widely across the UK. Her paintings are in private collections in the UK, Europe, the USA, Canada and India.

Upcoming events include Light and Space, a solo exhibition as part of the Arundel Gallery Trail, August 18-28, and a series of open studio days and classes at The Victoria Institute in Arundel.

Current work can be viewed at the Nigel Rose Gallery in Brighton, the Project Gallery in Arundel, the little art gallery in West Wittering, Maud Lifestyle in Thames Ditton and Mylo Art & Design in Hampshire.

For further details, visit francesknight.com.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/little-britain-star-matt-lucas-returns-to-chichester-festival-theatre-stage-1-8569259

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/emsworth-date-for-yves-lambert-trio-1-8569196

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/posthumous-publication-of-wartime-memoirs-1-8569181

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/alice-and-earnest-hit-the-road-in-sussex-tour-1-8569174

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/musical-siesta-this-saturday-in-worthing-1-8568342

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/friends-united-in-worthing-dance-show-1-8569170