Festival exhibition from Nicola Rose and Polly Dutton

The coastline exhibition at the little art gallery in West Wittering is to feature two artists in conjunction with the Festival of Chichester

Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell said: “Nicola Rose captures the essence of the weather, natural structures and water through the use of oil paint.

“In response to the extreme forces of nature, Nicola shows her fascination with wild places at the mercy of the elements, in her paintings.

“Polly Dutton, who has just completed a very successful year as artist in residence at Parham House, will be exhibiting her coastal paintings in this new show. Polly endeavours to capture the elements, sun, wind, rain and the effect these have on the landscape.

“Mark-making is spontaneous and mixed to create work that is vibrant, energetic and atmospheric!”

The show runs until Thursday, July 19, open Wednesday to Sundays at the little art gallery, Rookwood Road, West Wittering; more information on 01243 512218; info@thelittleartgallery.online.

