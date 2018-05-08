Fashion show set to raise money for charity in style

Alice Chambers from The Essence of Fashion has decided to host another fashion show in Aid of Action Medical Research to be held at Rookwood Golf Club in Horsham on Thursday June 6 from 7pm.

Alice started The Essence of Fashion 14 years ago selling ladies clothes and accessories having found a gap in the market for flattering clothes for women of all shapes and sizes.

The collections are individually chosen to help women feel fantastic about themselves. Alice also runs Sussex Women in Business.

As Action Medical Research is one of its members there was no question as who to support.

Horsham-based Action Medical Research is a UK-wide charity funding vital research to help sick and disabled babies and children. They have been funding medical breakthroughs since they began in 1952 and almost everyone has been touched in some way by their groundbreaking work like the first polio vaccines in the UK, ultrasound in pregnancy and the rubella vaccine.

The research they have funded has helped save thousands of children’s lives and changed many more.

They’re on a mission to save and change the lives like these through medical Research, developing treatments, vaccinations and cures.

Tickets are £15 each to include Pimms on arrival and finger buffet with £5 per ticket going to the charity.

Please get in touch with Alice for tickets which need to be purchased by May 30 by emailing Alicechambers2@gmail.com or by calling 07968 745719 or 01403 273624.

Alice would like to thank the following people for their help and support in putting the show together: flyer design - Philippa French from Little Frog Design; print - Foundry Press, Horsham Pages; photography - Sophie Ward Photos, County Times; venue - Rookwood Golf Club; models - Suzanne Sawyer, Georgia Fox, Daisy White, Dehlia Botha, Jo Russell, Dee Blick, Lucy Ward, Lucy Pitts, Greta Pitts, Marion France.

Alice would also like to thank the following for auction and raffle prizes: Wakefields, Tristan’s, Mapp and Weston, Dixey’s Opticians, Bill’s, Stems Florist, Slinfold Golf Club, Rookwood Golf Club, The Company Hairdresser, Angela Abbott Holistically Balanced, Cranfold Physio, Karen Burge.