Enjoy works by Rowlands Castle Painting Society

Rowlands Castle Painting Society are having an exhibition and sale of their work on April 14 and 15.

Spokeswoman Jan Roblin said: “There are many talented artists in the society who work in a variety of mediums. The exhibition promises to deliver some excellent paintings including some from locations inspired by the outdoor paintings sessions that take place during the summer months.

“There will be folios and cards available to purchase as well. Members come from across the region, from all walks of life and the diversity shown in their work reflects this.

“There is no charge for the exhibition which can be viewed at the Parish Hall, Links Lane, Rowlands Castle, PO9 6AD, from 10am until 5pm, both days. There is disabled access to the Parish Hall and parking on the road or at the recreation ground nearby. Refreshments are available with delicious home-made cakes and beverages to sample. This is definitely a date to put in your diaries. Do come along and enjoy a great exhibition. The society always welcomes new members, for further information please visit the website: www.rowlandscastlepaintingsociety.org.”

Also by Phil: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/cosgrave-banks-at-chichester-folk-song-club-1-8445465



See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/second-birthday-for-chichester-s-popular-talks-at-six-1-8445456



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/j-sonics-bring-latin-jazz-and-funk-to-shoreham-1-8445443



See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-disappeared-barn-theatre-southwick-1-8445823

