Debut exhibition in Arundel for new Middleton art group

A new art group will be holding its debut exhibition at Arundel’s Norfolk Centre running from March 26-28, 10am to 5pm each day.

It will be the first public outing for the Middleton-based DIY Art Club.

Spokeswoman Yvonne Clay said: “We are an art group that formed last July out of the Middleton-on-Sea scout HQ. We meet twice a week. We meet on Thursdays and Fridays.

“We have grown to 34 people now which I am very pleased with.

“At one stage we were down to just three people on the Thursday, and I thought I was going to have to close it.

“We are a non-profit-making organisation.

“But we had some subs left over and we have now been able to put on our first exhibition.

“We are all different abilities in pastels and watercolours and acrylics. Some are better than others, but we all help each other out.

“We have a selection of reference books and books to inspire us, and we have tea and coffee and lots of nattering.

“It is really, really nice. I always say that the first session is free and then come back if you like us.

“After that, it is £4 a session.”

As for the exhibition: “It would be nice if people bought some stuff. That’s always a great boost.”

But really, it is about getting recognition for the group and for the talents of its members.

“I just want people to appreciate what we do. The majority of us are painting for our own pleasure, and if you can sell something, that will be the icing on the cake.”

They meet every week of the year, not just term time: “It is a nice social thing for single people.”

Friendship, welcome and mutual support are key features of the group.

As for Yvonne’s work, she does animals.

“I am not good at buildings. I am a bit hesitant about people.

“But I do really enjoy doing animals.

“I love doing zebras and tigers and penguins and puffins. Now I am doing art more, I look at the holiday catalogues, and if I see a nice picture, it might inspire me.”

