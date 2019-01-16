Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec

Investec Corporate and Investment Banking has announced a two-year sponsorship deal with Outside In, the award-winning Chichester arts charity which works to provide a national platform for artists who face significant barriers to the art world.

Investec is Outside In’s first corporate sponsor. The charity will be working with Investec, the international corporate and investment bank, for an initial period of two years to host a variety of bespoke events. One of the first events will be held at CGP London to coincide with the Park Life residency and exhibition being organised in partnership with Outside In, CGP and Bethlem Gallery.

Marc Steene, founder and director of Outside In said the charity was ‘delighted’ to have partnered with Investec: “Outside In provides a bridge and means in order to support artists often overlooked by the art world. Our unique position from working with artists struggling on the margins to the higher echelons of prestigious arts venues and organisations in the art world, means that we will be able to provide an ‘out of the ordinary’ experience to Investec and its clients.”

Investec’s Andrew Pinder said: “Outside In is an unique charity doing important work. It’s tackling an issue that resonates strongly both with us and our clients, and we’re exceptionally proud to be able to support this worthwhile cause as it builds out nationwide to reach even more people.”

Outside In was founded in 2006 by Marc Steene at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester. Its aim then, as it is now, was to provide a platform for artists who face a significant barrier to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstances or isolation.

In 2013, Outside In won the Charity Award in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category.

In 2016, Outside In became an independent charity in its own right and in 2017 it joined the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

Marc said: “Since its inception, Outside In has engaged with more than 5,000 artists traditionally excluded from the mainstream art world, reached a quarter of a million audience members and gained more than 80 partner organisations nationally.

“It has held more than 50 exhibitions to date and now provides opportunities and support for more than 2,600 artists.

“Outside In has created a programme of professional Step Up training. In the next three years the charity will work to create a national platform to support the delivery of its programmes. It will do this through working in partnership with key strategic arts organisations across the UK to act as hubs of activity and support.

