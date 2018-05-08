Chichester Art Trail gets ready for its second weekend!

Too often, we just look at the finished product when it comes to art. Vidya Thirunarayan is convinced that the process behind it is just as fascinating – a process she will share with visitors on the Chichester Art Trail which enters its second and final weekend across the area (May 12 and 13, 10.30am-5.30pm).

Vidya is offering Dancingpots, hand-thrown contemporary ceramics inspired by dance, India and life at The Studio, Hop Garden Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate PO20 3RJ.

“I think this is my third year doing the Chichester Art trail. It’s a way of celebrating the art of making. Usually you take your things and you sell them from different places, and people see only the finished product which is only part of the journey. When you are on the art trail, you invite people to come into your own making space.

“And quite often people like to get stuck in. There is a sense of sharing. For me, sharing the process is as important as sharing the product. The joy of sharing is also talking about it. I love talking about my art.

“It’s a very universal, elementary and primary quality that we all love and share, bringing something to life whether it is a pot or a piece of dance. Doing something from sctrach and bringing something to fruition is something that we all enjoy. There is nothing as fulfulling as that, whether it is bringing children into the world or conceiving an idea and bringing it to life. It is something that we all attach a lot of importance to. I love going into art galleries, but I am always just as interested in the process behind the art, the story behind it, how it came into the world.

“I am mainly a classical Indian dancer. That’s where I did my training, and that’s what I have done for the last 25 years. I do performances, but somewhere along the way, I have become a self-taught potter. When I make pots, I see them through the prism of dance. I see lots of parallels between the making of a physical performance and the making of a pot. In the last couple of years I have been working at Farnham Maltings to create a piece of theatre. I am creating a production bringing together dance and clay as equal collaborative partners. I am about half way through it. I have had quite a lot of interest. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it will be something for next year.”

n From the top of the South Downs, through the valleys, down to the sea, along the coast and into the city, local artists and makers are getting ready to welcome you into their studios for this year’s Chichester art trail.

Organisers are promising an enticing mix of painters, printmakers, potters, weavers, photographers, jewellers, sculptors, textile artists, glass workers, calligraphers, furniture makers, metal workers, dressmakers, illustrators, wood turners and more…

www.chichesterarttrail.org

