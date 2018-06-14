Charming contemporary crafts on display at Parham

The Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show is at Parham House and Gardens, Pulborough, on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17 (10.30am-5pm).

Spokeswoman Helen Warren said: “To see, buy and be inspired by the very best work by designer makers from the Sussex area, come along to Parham House and Gardens when members of the Sussex Guild will be exhibiting in a marquee in the pleasure grounds.

“Ceramicist Kate Hackett will be one of the exhibitors who will be demonstrating their craft skills.

“Kate’s pots are thrown and turned in red and white earthenware clays, then decorated using slip, under-glaze colours, paper and wax resist and sgraffito techniques to achieve her unique patchwork style.

“Come to meet Kate and see other spectacular examples of a variety of work and skilled craft demonstrations including ceramics, textiles, jewellery, wood, glass, metalwork and furniture at the Contemporary Craft Show on June 16 and 17.

“Admission to the craft show and Parham gardens is £9 (concessions £8).

“Elizabethan Parham House is a delight with its antique furniture, paintings and needlework.

“For an additional £2 visitors can visit the house where, during this weekend, there is a special exhibition of embroidery, which is not usually on show to the public.”

For further information about The Sussex Guild and details of the show, see www.thesussexguild.co.uk or visit The Sussex Guild Shop & Gallery, Southover Grange, Southover Road, Lewes, BN7 1TP.

Call 01273 479565.

