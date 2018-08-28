Book is precious gift to granddaughter

Chichester author Elisabeth C Thompson is in print with a children’s book, her special gift to her granddaughter Autumn.

What if…, with illustrations from Andy Watt, has been published by Spiderwize, available from Amazon and Kim’s bookshop in South Street, Chichester.

“I have been writing books for 11 years, novels, and then I wrote some short stories and then when my granddaughter was born, I thought I would write a book for her. I just sat down and wrote it without thinking. It just came out of my crazy head! I often thought when I was reading books to my children that sometimes the pictures were a bit dull and there were not enough things to look at on the page. I wanted to write something that was colourful and amazing so that children and grown-ups would all love it. There is a little cat on each page to look out for. I was thinking about children and grown-ups and also about my granddaughter. She sparked it all. I wanted to give her something really special.” Elisabeth describes the book as more of a nonsense poem than a story: “It is more of a nonsense trail through life!”

She is contemplating writing another stand-alone children’s book in a similar vein and also returning to novels.

