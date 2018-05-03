BalletBoyz head to Worthing

International Emmy Award-winning, all-male dance company BalletBoyz take in Worthing among the spring tour dates for their latest production, Fourteen Days, which opened to acclaim at Sadler’s Wells in October 2017.

The new work from the recent Rose d’Or winners has been created by four celebrated choreographers, alongside four eminent and completely-different composers.

It comprises four short pieces and will run alongside their previously-acclaimed Fallen. A coproduction with Sadler’s Wells, and in association with artsdepot, Fourteen Days will be performed at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, May 19.

Choreographers Javier De Frutos (London Road), Craig Revel Horwood (West Side Story, Sunset Boulevard), Iván Pérez (Young Men) and Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) have teamed up with composers Scott Walker, Charlotte Harding, Joby Talbot and Keaton Henson, with each pair given just fourteen days to work with the ensemble to create the new pieces.

Playing with the concept of balance and imbalance, the result comes promised as an exciting and varied programme of dance and music in BalletBoyz’s inimitable style.

Fallen forms the second half of the evening, choreographed by regular BalletBoyz collaborator and Sadler’s Wells associate artist Russell Maliphant (Broken Fall), set to a powerful score by French film composer Armand Amar. Fallen won the award for Best Modern Choreography at the 2013 National Dance Awards.

Javier De Frutos was born in Caracas and trained at London School of Contemporary Dance and the Merce Cunningham Studio in New York. As director, choreographer and designer, his international creations and collaborations have encompassed a variety of different disciplines and scales. He is one of only three artists in the history of the Olivier Awards to have received nominations in all dance categories.

Craig Revel Horwood is Australian-British dancer, choreographer and theatre director. Having performed across Europe as a singer, dancer and actor, he is most famous for his judging role on Strictly Come Dancing. Craig has also choreographed and directed many shows in the West End including West Side Story and Sunset Boulevard and has worked with BalletBoyz artistic directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt in the past. Iván Pérez is a Spanish choreographer based in the Netherlands. Christopher Wheeldon is a British choreographer who trained at The Royal Ballet School. Russell Maliphant is a British choreographer who graduated into Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet before leaving to pursue a career in independent dance.

Tickets on 01903 206206.

