Ashington Festival to return with fun attractions for all

Visitors at a previous year’s festival

The village event will take place between 1.30pm and 11pm on Saturday August 18 and will start with the procession led by this year’s carnival princess Amelia Mercer.

Alongside her will be her two attendants Cindy Boult and Molly-May Mintrim and her two pageboys Sebastian Smart and Alfie Cope.

The carnival will start in Foster Lane and route via The Sands, Rectory Lane, London Road and Church Lane.

Margaret Alford, organiser of the festival, said: “In the arena we welcome back the brilliant ‘Jez Avery’ with his daredevil motorcycle stunt act.

“He will be sharing the bill with ‘Lauren Rice’ with her well known Dog & Duck act.

”And back by popular demand is Tom Foolery the popular children’s entertainer sponsored by Saxon Weald.

“Also the Medina Marching Band will be marching and playing in the arena.”

Old favourites have been kept this year too, namely the Harris Brothers Funfair, the Arun Vet Group fun dog show, car boot sale, flower show, classic car show, craft, charity and animal stalls and sideshows.

Food outlets include Thai, pizzas, jacket potatoes, crepes, burgers, hot dogs, doughnuts and ice cream. There’s also a licensed bar and Pimm’s tent.

Margaret added: “In the evening sponsored by Cubitt & West we are delighted to welcome to Ashington ‘The ‘Smiley’s’ and Lianna Haynes as ‘The Vintage Singer’.

“Also a children’s, and later an adult, disco from ‘Retrospect Event Sound’. Of course we will also have our fantastic firework display at 10pm sponsored by Charles Muddle Ltd.”

Please note there will be no parking along one side of Foster Lane, The Sands, Rectory Lane and Church Lane. Road closures will be in place on Foster Lane from 12 noon until 2.30pm, the bottom of the Sands from 12pm-4pm and the remainder of the route from 1.30-2.30pm.

A free car park, kindly provided by Harris Brothers Fair, will be available under the bridge at the bottom of the village.

This will be signposted from both directions on the A24. Disabled parking, for blue badge holders, will be available in the Community Centre’s car park in Foster Lane.

For more information visit www.ashingtonfestival.co.uk, email margaret@ashingtonfestival.co.uk or call 01903 892633.