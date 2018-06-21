Art workshop celebrates travellers

Special and Unique was the theme of an artist in residence day at Steyning Primary School.

Artist Nadia Chalk worked with a select group of children on Tuesday, helping them to create pictures using various techniques.

Steyning Primary School pupil cutting out shapes for their artwork. Picture: Derek Martin DM1864636a

The day was funded by The Arts Society Steyning and this is the second year the school has taken part in the Young Arts project.

Pam Childs, Young Arts co-ordinator for Steyning, said: “The Arts Society has once again worked hard to raise funds to support and inspire young people in the community with a lasting enthusiasm for the arts.”

Pam approached the primary school to offer funding for the second artist in residence project and head teacher Sue Harrison spoke to her about this year’s theme week, Special and Unique.

Pam said: “This time it was also in conjunction with another external group, The Traveller Education Service.

“The children who identify as travellers are working on a presentation to the school to celebrate what it means to them to be a traveller and the artwork will celebrate this, too. They produced a worthwhile and exciting piece of art with real soul.”

The Arts Society Steyning was able to offer the school a total of £350 for this invaluable project.

