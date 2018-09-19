Art exhibition inspired by wooded hills & river-valleys

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery’s autumn craft and art exhibition is entitled A Song in the Hills by Jemima Jameson.

The exhibition includes artwork inspired by the landscape of rolling, wooded hills and river-valleys of the artist’s Shropshire-home, and the animals & birds which share her environment.

Jemima was born on a farm in Devon but lived for most of her life in Sussex. She studied Illustration and Design at Northbrook College in Horsham. A Song in the Hills opens on 27 September and runs until 24 November 2018, admission is free of charge. Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10am -5pm. For more information see www.horshammuseum.org.