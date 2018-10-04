100 dancers set to preform at Christ’s Hospital Theatre

Students as young as three from a dance school in Horsham will be performing in a show later this month at Christ’s Hospital Theatre.

More than 100 dancers from Rhythm and Sole will take to the stage on Saturday October 27 for a matinee and an evening performance.

Principal and choreographer Jodie Denman said: “My students work hard all year round for their showcase and without fail each year they smash it.

“I made some of my closest friends through dancing from a young age and still dance with some of them today. It’s my passion which I love to share with my team.”

Rhythm and Sole, based in Blatchford Road, was opened in 2011 by Jodie. She describes her dance school as being ‘like a family home for dancers’.

Aside from this upcoming show, the dancers have also performed at the Capitol Theatre, last year they were at The Hawth Theatre in Crawley, and they have also danced at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and Disneyland Paris.

Jodie said: “We mainly train street and commercial but often add in the odd jive or burlesque routine. We also teach pole fit classes from our studio too.

“I’m really proud of my dancers and I cannot wait for their show next month.

““Come along and see the hard work and performances from all ages.”

Tickets ‘Coordinated Chaos’ can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk