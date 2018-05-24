10 things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. The little art gallery in Rockwood Road, West Wittering is holding an exhibition entitled Our Countryside until June 6. It includes work by Jenny Tuxford. info@thelittleartgallery.online; 01243 512218.

2 Theatre. May 24-29 will see a double bill of plays, written and directed by Gillian Plowman, in The Pavilion, 103 High Street, Selsey. The box office is Highhouse Insurance Services Limited, 101 High Street, Selsey or online at www.artsdreamselsey.ticketsource.co.uk. The plays are Touching Tomorrow and Beata Beatrix. In both the plays, a random act of kindness changes lives.

3 Fete. Chichester City Band will be among the attractions at the annual fete in the grounds of Slindon College, running from 2-5pm on Saturday, May 26. Around 900 people are expected. Spokeswoman Moira Richards said: “There will be the Chichester City Band, a classic car display, owl display, fun dog show organised by Arun Veterinary Group, archery, lots of games for children and adults, traditional stalls, homemade produce and cakes and lots of prizes. Local air cadets will bringing their model Spitfire one third normal size and vintage jeeps.”

4 Theatre. Chichester born and bred, “Fabulous Drag Prince” Alfie Ordinary brings his debut solo show back to Brighton after success in Hollywood and Australia. Venue: Bosco Theatre – Spiegeltent; May 27, 9.30pm; May 29, 7.45pm. Duration: 60 minutes. www.alfieordinary.com.

5 Theatre. The Minerva season at Chichester Festival Theatre continues with random/generations, a double bill of plays by debbie tucker green, until June 2. random: a blistering play, told through the eyes of a young woman, explores the unbearable sense of loss felt by a family. generations: in the cradle of their South African family, Boyfriend and Girlfriend are beginning their lives together. www.cft.org.uk

6 Theatre. BROS Musical Productions bring Sister Act to Bognor’s Regis Centre from May 22-26.Tickets can be booked on 01243 861010 or online at regiscentre.co.uk.

7 Comedy. Slipskin by comedian Sami Stone explores language and the natural world for the Brighton Fringe. Delving into her very personal story and relationship with the flora and fauna of the planet, Sami discusses the rise of technology, seemingly at the expense of the natural world and ultimately, children’s wellbeing and mental health. Free tickets. Dates 8pm on May 26 and June 2; plus 1pm on May 19 (top circle).

8 Music. A great line-up of musicians is promised as SelseyStock doubles its length this weekend. On May 26 and 27, the event on the East Beach Green on Selsey seafront, will see a host of local bands from a variety of musical genres. Among the performers will be Emily Barden. More details about the weekend line-up on www.selseytowncouncil.gov.uk.

9 Art. Petworth’s Kevis House Gallery is offering a new exhibition, Wood Engravings by Anne Desmet and Friends (until June 23). Printmaker Anne will curate an intimate exhibition of contemp-orary wood engravings. She is one of only three wood engravers to be elected as Academicians in the Royal Academy’s 250-year history. The show will feature the work of six artists; Anne Desmet, Neil Bousfield, Edwina Ellis, Peter Lawrence, Peter S Smith and Roy Willingham (lower circle).

10 Art. Hen Coleman, Yonder is the latest exhibition at Chichester’s Candida Stevens Gallery, running until May 26 (gallery open Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm or by appointment). Candida said: “Hen Coleman’s intricate and highly-worked drawings, dripping and dappled in colour, are to feature in our solo show Yonder. It is a beautiful, reflective body of work that breathes and beats nature’s rhythms.”

