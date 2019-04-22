The Mousetrap, The Hawth - review

The first rule of The Mousetrap is you don't talk about The Mousetrap.

Anyone who has seen the play knows you can't talk about it in the risk of ruining it for people who have not had the pleasure yet.

In this review, I will honour the request of the cast and not reveal any plot details.But I will tell you how good it is.

Agatha Christie’s notorious play has kept people guessing for so long, becoming the longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre. I first saw The Mousetrap in London more than 13 years ago. And to be honest, I don't remember too much about it, which is a very good thing.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

There is shuddering suspense and an intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner. All the performances are convincing enough to make you think they did or didn't do it.

Gwyneth Strong is suitably stern as Mrs Boyle while Lewis Chandler as Christopher Wren and David Alcock as Mr Paravicini have great fun chewing up the scenery as they go.

Geoff Arnold (Sgt Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Raston), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf and resident director), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Sakisa Vaigncourt-Strallen) complete the impressive cast.

The great thing about The Mousetrap is when you know what has happened, you want to see it all over again to pick up the clues you may have missed. And that's what makes it such a classic. Catch it this week if you can.

Tickets: Mon-Thu 7.30pm: £36. 2.30pm performances: £31.50. Fri & Sat 7.30pm: £40.

Discounts: Mon-Thu 7.30pm - Child: £3 off.

Over 60s: £4 off Mon-Thu 7.30pm performances, £2 off 2.30pm performances.

