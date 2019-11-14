REVIEW: Horsham Symphony Orchestra & Horsham Symphony Chorus

REVIEW BY Charlotte Ellis

Magnificent Mahler - Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

Horsham Symphony Orchestra & Horsham Symphony Chorus

The Hawth

Popular, local amateur ensemble, Horsham Symphony Orchestra, took to The Hawth, Crawley for their latest concert on Sunday 10th November. The change from their usual performance venue – the Capitol in Horsham – allowed for the extensive forces required for their performance of Gustav Mahler’s enormous 2nd Symphony. They were joined by Horsham Symphony Chorus, a group of nearly one hundred singers, assembled for the occasion by Jo Browse and directed by Peter Allwood. The combined group of musicians made for an impressive sight, filling The Hawth’s sizeable stage.

The orchestra’s conductor, Steve Dummer, led the amassed performers with enormous energy, vigor and skill, surviving the loss of his baton to an overly enthusiastic flourish in the 2nd movement and impressively conducting the rest of the piece ‘free hand!’ The 2nd Symphony, also known as the “Resurrection” Symphony, was an appropriate choice for Remembrance Sunday, its intense and wide-ranging emotions and musical colours culminating in heartbreakingly beautiful pathos.

The orchestra, led by violinist Rachel Ellis, conveyed this challenging mix of light and shade admirably, ranging from impressive moments of powerful, full textured cacophony to exposed, shimmering melodic passages from one section or one instrument. Mezzo-soprano soloist, Angharad Lyddon, finalist in the Song Prize at this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, provided one of the most stunning, solo moments of the concert at the opening of the fourth movement. She was joined by soprano soloist, Paula Sides, whose voice soared impressively above the chorus in the fifth movement.

The event was a testament to the scope and ambition of local music making, providing a skilled and moving rendition of an extremely challenging yet exceptionally beautiful piece of music.

Charlotte Ellis

