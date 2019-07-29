Magnificent drone's eye view of Arundel Cathedral

The footage comes from Bryden Isbister and his son James.

Bryden explains: "I produce the website for the Cathedral and have done for some years.

"As part of building a new version of the website my son, James, and I made the external night video of the Cathedral. This was well received by Bishop Richard and the parish. An internal drone video was requested. The Cathedral was prepared for filming by Mike Bloxham of the Cathedral staff and the work was done on Easter Monday.

"James piloted the Parrot Anafi drone and I edited the final video."

"The video incorporates the main features of the Cathedral including the Rose Window and organ."

This video is on the front page of the new Cathedral website: http://arundelcathedral.uk/

