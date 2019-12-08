Dick Whittington at the Hawth in Crawley is a brilliant feel-good show with plenty of sparkle

The Hawth has done it again - what a show!

You can feel the excitement building from the moment you step into the foyer, and by the time you’re in your seat and Fairy Bowbells flies onto the stage, you’re transported off to pantoland and know you’re in for a great night.

Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.

The hilarious comedy routines, fabulous dancing and colourful costumes all come together to create the perfect Christmas recipe, a feel-good show with plenty of sparkle and laughs for all ages.

Charlie Brooks (Eastenders, I’m a Celebrity) is clearly revelling in her role as the evil Queen Rat in this year’s production of Dick Whittington, plotting wicked plans to derail Dick’s bid to win the heart of Alice and become Lord Mayor. A perfect villan, boooooooooooooooo!

And young fans of Gemma Hunt (CBeebies’ Swashbuckle) just love her sparkling performance as Fairy Bowbells, guiding our heroes through their trials and tribulations.

David Ribi (Milkshake) takes the title role of Dick Whittington, and makes a fabulous duo with Chrissie Perkins as Alice. Both talented singers, they work wonderfully together.

Michael J Batchelor as Dolly the Cook

It’s great to see Richard Franks back as Billy - he was a favourite in last year’s production of Aladdin, and is on top form once more with plenty of great gags.

Harri Nichols gives an acrobatic performance as Tommy / Eileen the Cat and Cameron Blakely is spot on as Alderman Fitzwarren.

And the Hawth’s panto just wouldn’t be the same without its dame, and it is wonderful to see Michael J Batchelor return as the irrepressible Dolly the Cook, complete with a wardrobe of impressive, outragous and truly unforgettable costumes!

Dolly’s scenes with Billy and the young dancers can’t fail to bring a smiles to even the most reluctant of audience members - just be careful if you sit near the front, because she’s on the hunt for a man...

jpct hawth Gemma Hunt (Fairy Bowbells), David Ribi (Dick Whittington), Charlie Brooks (Queen Rat)

Part two opens with the best ensemble number in the show, ‘Sit Downs You’re Rocking the Boat’, and don’t forget to put on your 3D specs, you’ll need them to appreciate the amazing effects - no spoilers here, you’ll have to see it for yourselves!

Our heroes are in danger - eek! - but never fear, because we know that they will overcome the perils of the deep, thwart Queen Rat and her rat army, and even see off those pesky ghosts (get ready to sing Ghostbusters).

So head over to the Hawth to enjoy this magical cup of Christmas cheer - it’s guaranteeed to leave you with a smile on your face and a warm glow in your heart.

Dick Whittington is on until Sunday, January 5. To buy tickets visit the website.