Cabaret, Romeo & Juliet, the Dreamboys and more: The Hawth has a sizzling summer programme

Crawley’s Hawth has announced its new summer programme, promising a fun-packed season full of theatrical treats, live music and plenty of laughter.

A spokesperson for the popular theatre said: “Some of the big names in comedy have already sold out, with tickets flying out the door for Julian Clary (June 5), Al Murray (June 7), Shappi Khorssandi (June 13), Jimmy Carr (May 1, June 25) and Romesh Ranganathan (August 19-21).

“However, there is still plenty of comedy to enjoy with The Horne Section (June 12) presenting a night of comedy, songs, dancing and a lot of mucking about, and This is Going to Hurt delving into Adam Kay’s Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor (June 14).”

Other stand-up shows include Sam Avery: The Learner Parent (July 4), Mark Watson: The Infinite Show (July 19) and Power and Chaos with Fern Brady (September 5).

“There’s music that will have you reminiscing, relaxing and rocking out… but perhaps not all at once! The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra make a welcome return with their Film Music Gala (June 8), we have Americana Live, a free afternoon of fantastic music in the foyer, Battle of the Bands offering up a £500 prize to the winners and Northern Live – Do I Love You (September 7), the most authentic Northern Soul show on tour today. We will also be playing host to tributes to some chart topping favourites, including Bon Jovi (June 16), Rod Stewart (June 18), Elton John (June 19), Whitney Houston (June 21), David Bowie (August 2), Queen (August 3), Tina Turner (August 31) and Aretha Franklin (September 30).

“If you are looking for show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs, then look no further as Cabaret hits the stage this September to delight audiences for one week only. Come along any enjoy ‘Money Makes the World Go Round’, ‘Maybe this Time’, ‘Cabaret’ and many more.”

The venue is also offering a series of wonderful outdoor shows in its picturesque woodland amphitheatre. People can enjoy Shakespeare’s classics Romeo & Juliet (June 21) and The Tempest (July 4), experience the terror of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (August 8) or have a family adventure with Ali Baba (July 14).

Other family shows include The Very Hungry Caterpillar (June 9), Schlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids (June 23) and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom (July 2-3). For young ones who would like to act themselves there will be an Aladdin Junior Summer School from August 5-16.

Dance enthusiasts can watch young dance graduates perform in Ballet Central (June 24) or witness Rhythm of the Dance (July 9), which showcases the best in Irish dance. For adults only, the Dreamboys will be showing what they can do on Wednesday, August 28.

