Beers, Bangers and Beats at Horsham Sports Club for Bank Holiday Weekend

Horsham Sports Club is offering Beers, Bangers and Beats, a celebration of beers, sausages and live music for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Spokeswoman Emma Cavallo said: “Join us for a celebration of local beers, real ales, ciders, delicious local sausages and fabulous live music from some of the district’s finest talents.”

There will be four sessions.

Session one is on Friday, May 24, 6 -11pm; Session two is Saturday, May 25, 12-6pm; Session three is Saturday, May 25, 7-11pm; and Session four is Sunday, May 26, 12-7pm

You can buy tickets for the individual sessions for £5 each or save money and get a weekend pass for £10

“If the weather is kind to us, we’ll spill outside onto our picturesque cricket terrace overlooking Denne Hill. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be treated to some great live music from local talent across the district, brought to you by fantastic local music event promoters Manic Mundays.

“Plus there’ll be cricket happening too across the weekend, so sit back and enjoy a weekends relaxing at Horsham Sports Club with a superb selection of beers, ales, ciders, locally sourced sausages, a spot of cricket if you fancy watching and a great selection of local live music.”

Session one features HAZE, a four-piece band from Sussex playing an eclectic mix of high-energy rock, pop, soul and funk.

Session two includes: The Quicks (father, brother and son), singer-songwriter Sydney Rutherford, duo Forget The DJ and Jono Grayson. Session three features Willie Austen from 8pm; and session four features Paul Stanworth.

Throughout the weekend celebrations, you can whet your whistle with brews including Weltons, Firebird, Hepworths, Kissingate, Dark Star, Chapeau and Arundel.

Horsham Sports Club is in Cricketfield Road, RH12 1TE. Tickets from http://www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery