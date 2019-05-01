Beeding and Bramber history brought to life for Horsham District Year of Culture
A Norman’s Tale in Bramber and Beeding guided audiences through various village venues and experiences, taking them on a journey into the past, following in the footsteps of the early inhabitants of both villages.
Exciting live performances brought the history of Bramber and Upper Beeding to life. The event was organised by Steyning and District Community Partnership and performed on Saturday as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture. Click here for the full story: Fantastic performances bring Bramber and Beeding history to life
One of the groups walking up the hill at Bramber Castle