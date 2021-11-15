Tears for Fears confirm date at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Tears for Fears will be performing live at The 1st Central County Ground on Friday, July 22 2022 as part of a tour in in support of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, which is released on Friday, February 25 2022.
Special guest Alison Moyet will be joining the band for the show, which is part of the UK leg of The Tipping Point World Tour.
Fans who sign up to the Sussex Cricket mailing list before 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 17 (https://sussexcricket.co.uk/newsletter) will be sent a link for pre-sale access to tickets for The 1st Central County Ground show from 9am on Thursday, November 18 2021.
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 19th 2021.
Hospitality packages for the show will be available soon. To register your interest, email [email protected]
Speaking about going back out on the road, Curt Smith said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”
Roland Orzabal shared “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”
Arriving on Friday, February 25 The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. In September, the band were honoured with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.