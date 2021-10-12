Public meeting as Festival of Chichester plans summer 2022 events

Festival patron Dame Patricia Routledge

After an online festival in 2020 and a reduced-scale mix of live and virtual events in 2021, the festival committee is hoping things will be back to normal for 2022’s tenth Festival.

Phil Hewitt, Festival chairman, said: “It will be an important landmark for us and we would love everyone to be part of the planning.

“We are delighted to invite you or a representative of your organisation to our annual public meeting at 7pm in the Council Chamber, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ on Tuesday, October 19 2021.

“At the meeting we will look back at the 2021 Festival and ahead to 2022 which remarkably will be our tenth Festival. It will come in a very busy year for Chichester – a Season of Culture when Chichester Festival Theatre, Pallant House Gallery and The Novium will also be celebrating big anniversaries.

“We are extremely grateful to Chichester City Council for hosting our public meeting and would ask you to respect their request for sanitiser to be used on entrance and also for masks to be worn. They would also like us to keep a record of a name and number for everyone who attends.”

Please RSVP to the chairman of the Festival Phil Hewitt at [email protected]

“There is a limit on the numbers that can attend so please initially reserve just one place per organisation. By all means, if you need a second spot, please get back in touch a couple of days before the meeting and we will happily allocate any untaken seats. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting and remain extremely grateful to our patron Dame Patricia Routledge for her support and encouragement.”