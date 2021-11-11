New Sussex Opera promise a “delightfully bonkers comedy”

New Sussex Opera

Spokesman Tim Locke said: “It’s been 160 years, since this fun-packed show was last seen in Britain, but it’s looking well worth the wait.

“Lewes-based New Sussex Opera is touring with a new production of Offenbach’s The Princess of Trébizonde, a delightfully bonkers comedy by the composer of the famous can-can. This shows Offenbach in top form – full of toe-tapping tunes and hilarious gags that will appeal to all ages.

“And first stop on the tour is the small but perfectly formed Cumnor House School Theatre, near Danehill and a few miles from Haywards Heath. It’s the first time the company has performed there, but the excellent layout, with good views from all seats, and great stage facilities make it an ideal venue. After that they move to larger venues at Sevenoaks, Eastbourne, Hove and London’s West End.

“The wonderfully silly plot sees the action start in a a circus, where the dancer Zanetta dusts a waxwork of Princess Trébizonde and accidentally breaks off its nose. She has no choice but to install herself in its position and impersonate the statue. A visiting prince arrives and, naturally, falls in love with the waxwork and… well, we don’t want to spoil the surprise.

“Director and designer Tony Baker has spent the quiet lockdown months translating the score into English and updating the jokes for a modern audience. Meanwhile, Glyndebourne has donated some sumptuous costumes, meaning the production can be faithful to its original 19th-century spirit.

“A cast of top professional opera singers join the community-based New Sussex Opera chorus, with the St Paul’s Sinfonia conducted by Toby Purser.”