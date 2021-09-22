Naked dining comes to West Sussex

Naked dining

They are kicking off with the first in a series of new dining naked ventures hosted in the county.

The event is being organised by “Emma & James”

They said: “We are pleased to host on behalf of the British Nudism Club a supper club with a twist!

“Step out of your comfort zone with a fun shared experience! Strip off for a meal in front of strangers, you will never forget! There will not be any sexual activity of any kind.

“Arrive nervous and curious; leave energised and liberated!

“Ticket price includes a welcome cocktail and canapés followed by a platter style tasting menu.

"As the menu is a secret, should you have any dietary requirements or allergies please let us know ASAP and we can adapt the menu for you.

“We have collaborated with our local Sussex wine merchant Hennings Wine. They have carefully selected and paired wines to accompany your dining experience.”

“The location will be revealed the day before of our event, but is close (two miles) to the beautiful town of Petworth.”

They added: “Being naked in a safe friendly environment can be a really positive, life-affirming experience. If your New Year’s ambition is to try new things, here’s the perfect way to do it – with the benefit of delicious food and wine in friendly places.

“What do I need to bring? A towel to sit on, some footwear, ie sandals, flip flops and a bag to place your clothing into. Arrive normally dressed, we will welcome you and explain things.”

No photos can be at the event: “No, leave your gadgets and focus on the food and conversation.

And no, it is not a sexual event: “If your interest is sexual then this event isn’t for you. We will not tolerate any behaviour that makes other people feel uncomfortable. Anyone behaving like this will be told to leave immediately, and no refund will be offered. If you witness anything you are uncomfortable with, please talk to a member of staff.