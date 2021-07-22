Meet the knights and colourful Medieval characters waiting to greet you at this year's Loxwood Joust
The Loxwood Meadow will once again be ringing with the sound of thundering hooves and cannon fire as the Loxwood Joust celebrates its 10th Birthday this month.
The event returns over four action-packed days starting Saturday and Sunday August 7&8 and continuing the following weekend (August 14&15).
To remind you of what is in store, here are some pictures of the joust team and its colourful characters.
Advance tickets are available to buy via the website but visitors do not have to pre-book - tickets will still be available to purchase on the gate, just as in previous years.
