Mediaeval Baebes offer Christmas concert in Horsham

The Mediaeval Baebes

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Accompanied by a dazzling array of exotic and period instruments, carols, traditional folksongs and innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry will be revealed in a spirited performance of beguiling choral music.

“And, at this silver jubilee celebration, the band will be premiering compositions from their latest album of ethereal plainsong Prayers of the Rosary, alongside new and exciting arrangements of Christmas favourites.

“The Mediaeval Baebes are established as one of the most successful female-led, early music and folk ensembles in Europe, with their lush, ethereal harmonies transporting the listener through a myriad of ancient and forgotten languages.

“With ten studio albums and an Ivor Novello Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation The Virgin Queen, the Mediaeval Baebes have also received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award, alongside composer Martin Phipps, for their soundtrack to ITV’s hit period drama, Victoria.

“Tickets are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £25 each; so come and join the Mediaeval Baebes as they enchant and uplift in a glorious Christmas-time celebration.”

Heather added: “The Mediaeval Baebes’ exquisite storybook opened its pages in 1996 when a group of friends broke into a North London cemetery and sang together, clad in flowing white gowns and crowns of ivy.