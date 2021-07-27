Liverpool legends to kick off series of new events at Sussex sports bar

With Kennedy paying a visit on Tuesday, August 10 and Razor appearing on Wednesday, September 8, football fans have a chance to hear stories from their long and varied careers as well as get footballing memorabilia signed and have a chat with legends whilst grabbing a selfie.

A prolific winner, Kennedy lifted more trophies than most and played over 300 times for Liverpool The former left-back was the scorer of cup winning goals and was experienced in leagues in England, Denmark and Belgium.

A popular figure on and off the pitch, Ruddock is a fan favourite no matter who you support.

Liverpool fan favourite Neil 'Razor' Ruddock is set to grace the stage at The Clubhouse Horsham on September 8

A practical joker in the dressing room and a commanding figure on the pitch. Razor struck fear into the opposition with his no fear approach.

Having donned the shirts of many top level clubs, Razor is most remembered for his time with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Southampton.

Tickets for these great events are available via Eventbrite and cost just £25 but for £45 you can meet the player prior to the show.

Book now at eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-clubhouse-bar-amp-grill-33611727567 or head to the Facebook page, facebook.com/TheClubhouseHorsham