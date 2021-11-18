Liverpool legend to talk about career in Horsham

The Zimbabwean, who helped guide Liverpool to multiple trophies in the 1980s, promises to entertain with stories of a colourful and varied career.

A former Rudgwick resident, Grobbelaar is known for his madcap antics almost as much as his lifting of trophies!

The Clubhouse's Russell Bedford said: "To get Bruce here is fantastic, his story is one of success, controversy and sadness.

The Clubhouse in Horsham continues its Legends Night series by welcoming goalkeeping great Bruce Grobbelaar to the stage in February. Picture by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

"It’s also one that has many parts that football fans may not know and once they hear it, may have a new found respect for him."

Having hosted Neil Ruddock and Alan Kennedy earlier in the year, it was in large part down to the Sussex Kop members and the owners of The Clubhouse that Bruce was able to be booked.

Russell added: "“As many know, we host the Liverpool supporters club of Sussex in our venue and they love a good legends night.

"Our aim was to deviate from LFC players for a while but then when we found Bruce was available we knew he would be a great show for fans of all teams!

"Rest assured though, we have some amazing non football legends lined up for the next events!”

With the opportunity to meet Bruce for photos and autographs before the show, fans have the chance to then take a seat and relax whilst the show plays out.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/legends-night-an-evening-with-bruce-grobbelaar-tickets-211685435837?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Tickets are priced at just £30 for the show or £50 to meet Bruce and watch the show.