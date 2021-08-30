Janet Devlin plays Brighton on first tour in five years

Janet Devlin

Janet will be appearing with her regular live band, plus a selection of special guests.

Fans can expect debut performances of tracks from her 2020 album Confessional, a handful of originals from her back catalogue, a few yet to be released songs and the odd fan-favourite cover.

Janet said: “I absolutely can’t wait to be hitting the road again in September 2021. By then it will have been five years since I’ve done a full national tour and I can’t begin to explain how much I’ve missed it!

“Releasing Confessional during lockdown meant all my live in-person promo and shows just couldn’t happen. This was so heart-breaking for me because singing live is one of my favourite parts of this job!

“There’s nothing more awesome than playing new music for people and being able to see and hear their reactions. I’m hopeful that by September the world will be somewhat normal again or will have adapted to whatever ‘normal’ is. I’m just so pumped for live music again and to see everyone’s lovely faces!”