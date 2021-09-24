Hugh Bonneville to discuss his life and career at Chichester Cathedral event
Actor Hugh Bonneville will be in conversation with writer and broadcaster Ian Haydn Smith at Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, September 30.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 7:05 am
Hugh will give an exclusive insight into his life and work in the surroundings of the historic Cathedral Nave.
The actor is the patron of Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers, which is due to take place in June 2022.
Tickets for the in-conversation event are priced at £50 per person and include a glass of prosecco or a soft drink after the event. For further information, or to book your space, visit the Cathedral website: chichestercathedral.org.uk