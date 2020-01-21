Horsham’s Trinity Church Players are in panto mood!

The company

Horsham’s Trinity Church Players are in action with Goldilocks and the Three Little Pigs.

They will be offering their annual pantomime at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road on Friday January 24 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, January 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The piece has been written by TCP members The Brothers Dimm.

Spokeswoman Jane O’Sullivan said: “It will have all the usual elements, a large cast, great songs, sweet throwing, colourful costumes and general mayhem. As always, TCP have added their own particular style and twists to the traditional story. One thing is for sure, you’ll have a good laugh.”

Director Tom Hounsham said: “It’s been great watching everyone of all ages working so hard and having so much fun creating the usual TCP mayhem. What a great way to raise money for good causes.”

Jane added: “As well as entertaining their local community, TCP gives away as much money as possible to the church and charities. In the last ten years alone, they have raised almost £31,000 for good causes. Half of the panto proceeds are given to Holy Trinity and the other half donated to charity. This year donations will be made to St Catherine’s Hospice and Colitis UK in memory of TCP member Frances Douglas.”

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for children (under 13), available from 01403 268035. “Saturday evening has almost sold out so book quickly to avoid disappointment. Tickets must be pre-booked. There will be a bar selling wine, soft drinks and cakes before each performance and at the interval. Tea and coffee are also available at the matinee.”