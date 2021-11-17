Horsham Symphony Orchestra embark on 50th anniversary season

Horsham Symphony Orchestra

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “This is our first concert performance since March 2020 so will be quite an occasion for audience and players alike. After restrictions started to ease we were able to meet for socially-distanced rehearsals in a vast barn at The South of England Showground before returning to indoor rehearsals a few weeks ago.”

Fiona is promising a superb concert to open their 50th anniversary season: “Under their principal conductor, Steve Dummer, and leader, Rachel Ellis, the orchestra offer a programme of tantalising repertoire.

“The concert opens with the orchestra bringing to life one of the most well-loved orchestral classics, Beethoven’s 6th Symphony, joyfully embracing every aspect of country life.

“After the interval the orchestra welcomes hugely talented local soloist, Laurence Cuttriss, to the stage for a dazzling performance of Françaix’s Clarinet Concerto. This exuberant, cinematic work perfectly evokes what can be dubbed the spirit of Paris. A performance not to be missed!

“The concert closes with a performance of Stravinsky’s gloriously enchanting Firebird Suite and the start of the orchestra’s exciting five-year Stravinsky Fest!”