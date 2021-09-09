Horsham Music Circle ready to start 80th season of concerts.

Sharpenhurst Quartet

Society chairman Jill Elsworthy said: “The problems for the performing arts over this time are well documented but we now look forward to seeing audiences once more and being inspired by our musicians as they return to the platform.

“The Music Circle will maintain a cautious approach this autumn for everyone’s safety with regard to space, cleaning and ventilation.

“Shorter concerts without intervals have been introduced by promoters in recent months so we will be presenting two one-hour hour concerts at 4.30pm repeated at 7pm with a reduced audience capacity.

“This allows everyone to keep an appropriate distance and not sit too close to other attendees. We also recommend the continued use of face masks unless exempt. We hope these measures will give confidence and help towards a comfortable return to live performances.

“Audience attendance will be limited to between 40-50 per concert dependent on household booking numbers. Please book in advance (no tickets on sale at the door) by phone 01403 252602; email [email protected]; or at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.”

“We open the season with a double bill over one weekend featuring two contrasting quartets. On Saturday, September 18 we hear the postponed Beethoven concert by the Sharpenhurst Quartet. It is also a celebration for the composer’s 250th anniversary with a programme including two of his string quartet masterworks, Op 59 No.1 Rasumovsky and the 3rd Movement of Op.135 No.16. The concerts will be held in St John’s Church, Broadbridge Heath.

“We were delighted to be asked to host a concert by the Fontanella recorder ensemble in their UK tour. This remarkable recorder ensemble features four of the UK’s leading players Rebecca Austen-Brown, Louise Bradbury, Sarah Humphrys and Annabel Knight.

“The group have been praised by the critics for the quality of their ensemble playing.

“They appear on Sunday, September 19 with their programme The Delightful Companion, painting a colourful landscape of musical life in post-Restoration England, performed on an array of instruments from the tiny garklein to the great sub-contra bass. This concert is supported by a grant from the Continuo Foundation. Performances are at Causeway Barn.

“Three well-known local professional musicians who have excited audiences with their performances both as soloists and as an ensemble appear on Saturday, October 16. Steve Dummer, Pavlos Carvalho and Warren Mailley-Smith join together to showcase works for clarinet, cello and piano.

“Steve is well known as conductor of Horsham Symphony Orchestra in addition to his career as clarinettist and educator. Pavlos has performed as a solo and chamber musician in major venues and recorded for the BBC.

“They play works by Beethoven, Nino Rota and Brahms in concerts at Causeway Barn.