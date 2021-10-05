Horsham Chamber Choir returns to the concert stage

Choir spokeswoman Jenny Knowles said: “Horsham Chamber Choir is thrilled to start the live concert season this autumn with their new conductor Olivia Shotton, bringing energy, joy and musical healing to the Horsham community with a programme of two timeless Baroque classics and two gems from the 17th century. Headlined by Vivaldi’s explosive Gloria and Pergolesi’s energetic Magnificat, and balanced by the glorious Cantate Dominum by Guiseppe Ottavio Pitoni and Isabella Leornarda’s Ave Regina, there’s something for everyone. The choir will be supported for this concert by award-winning accompanist Jeremy Weaver who will play the Albinoni Adagio in G Minor. The concert will be fully covid compliant according to the guidance in place at the time of the concert, and there will be no interval.